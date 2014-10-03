5 Practical Ways To Manifest Love (Seriously!)

Manifesting is more practical than most of us think. The concept is simply this:When you believe something will happen, and you align your energy toward that thing happening, it does.

Makes sense, right?

Anyone who has accomplished anything significant will tell you that they've done just that.

So, if you want to manifest an incredible relationship, then you have to take the same steps. You have to believe you can have an incredible relationship, and you must align your energy toward making it happen. While, yes, there's a little more to it than that, if you follow these steps, you will definitely be closer to finding the love you want.

Below are five practical ways to start creating an amazing relationship from the inside-out. By making small adjustments in your internal process, you are destined to make big shifts in your experience in love.

1. Claim what you want.

People who accomplish great goals are fierce. They set their sights on something and move toward it, no matter what. They fall; they get back up.They keep moving forward. This mentality is important if you want to make changes in relationships, too.

This doesn't mean that you bulldoze your way into an awesome relationship. What it means is that you set your sight on the goal and you commit to yourself to moving toward it, no matter what.

You keep going. Commit to learning. Keep going further.

When you're committed to your own evolution, it's going to happen.

2. Be whatever you want to create more of.

One of the core concepts of manifesting is you have to feel what you want to create before it arrives. Here's why this is so important when it comes to romantic love:

The purpose of a relationship is not to fill in the holes of what's missing in your life. This mentality will only lead to dependence and disappointment.

The purpose of a relationship is to share your life with another person, to learn about yourself and others, and to grow even more than you could on your own. This will only happen in a satisfying way if you feel whole and happy before your partner arrives.

Be the person you want to be before the relationship exists, and you are preparing yourself for a great relationship, and a great life, as well.

3. Get clear on the type of partner you want to be with.

This sounds so obvious, but many of us don't do this step.

Who do you want to be with? What do you want the relationship to feel like? The answers to these questions will give you a good idea of who you're looking for! And this a helpful thing to know when you're seeking love.

Goals that are clear are easier to accomplish than goals that are diluted. You have to know what you want before you can create it.

4. Love yourself.

This is the number one thing you can do to manifest love in your life. And this is usually the hardest step for us to take.

In theory, I know that you understand that you're supposed to love yourself. But what does it actually mean?

Take a few deep breaths and bring your attention to you heart. Feel your breath going in and out of your chest (your heart center).

Now, close your eyes and see if you can you feel that there is love and fullness there? Can you feel that there is peace, right here in this moment? Can you feel a faint sense of connection? If you answered "yes" (even just a little bit), you've found self-love.

Self-love is simply feeling to the essence of love that lives within you. It's a resource that's in us all, just waiting to be tapped in.

By feeling more self-love, you connect to the most potent attractive force there is: love from the inside-out.

5. Relax, trust and enjoy this awesome life.

You are here to have a great time.Really, you are. And while your life might not have all the things you want in it right this moment, if you are committed to and working toward change, trust me, it's going to happen.

Claim your truth, feel the love, believe you can create whatever you want, and you will be on your way to manifesting the life and the love you really want.

In the comments below, please tell us the adjustments you're going to take to attract more love into your life.

