A Therapist Explains How To Maintain Boundaries With Your Family

Start by writing out your needs from your family. Think about what you need from them during the upcoming holiday. For example, you don't want your dad to ask you for the 10th time when you are going to get a better job.

After you have written out your needs list, prioritize your top three needs from your family. Start with the first one and write out what you can do now, before the holiday, to work on this boundary. For example, consider calling or texting your dad to let him know you don't wish to discuss work during the holiday. Start by telling him that you are looking forward to seeing him but need him to help you out by not bringing up work.

Go through your next two needs and start working on boundaries now. If any of these require you to create the boundary in person, then think about what you will say that addresses your need. Remember that creating a boundary doesn't mean that they will respect it, so you'll also need to identify what you will do if they don't listen to your boundary. You may need to excuse yourself from a conversation or leave the room and take a walk.

Your ability to create and maintain boundaries is essential if you want to enjoy the holiday with your family. You don't have to apologize or expect less because you have a need. Visualize how good it will feel to establish and maintain your boundaries. If you don't, you will find yourself feeling resentful and frustrated at yourself for not taking steps to create the relationship you desire with your family.