I hear the frustration and anxiety about that, and I’d like to offer a helpful reframe by assuring parents that they have been teaching their children from the moment they were born. Sure, the kinds of daily teaching we do as parents may not be the same as the formal academic instruction children receive in school. But, parents are teachers nonetheless, and are capable of supporting the continued learning and development of our children during this time when they aren’t in school.

At this point most children and teens have some type of online learning in place from their school, generally consisting of assignments on Google Classroom or Zoom meetings with a teacher a couple of days a week. Parents may still worry about their kids running out of academic activities or falling behind in their schooling. I see many parents quickly turning to “learning apps” or online worksheet generators to keep their kids busy, and to fill this perceived void in their education. While I understand the motivations behind this, the reality is that these apps, worksheets, and other “traditional” school activities are not the only thing you can lean on to further your child’s education—nor may it be the best way in every circumstance.