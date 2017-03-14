Your Insider Guide To Good Vibes: A Medium Explains What They Really Are + How To Get 'Em

Vibes: These days, the word is everywhere.

But vibes, short for vibrations, have been a huge part of my work as a psychic medium since far before they were trendy. So when I first started seeing the word printed on T-shirts, underwear, and mugs, my heart sank a little. I thought to myself, "Do people really know what vibes are?" I felt like that stereotypical teenager who listened to a band before they became popular—like I knew the word's real meaning and others did not.

Now, I'm way less cynical. I realize that vibes' popularity is a sign that people are starting to explore their own intuitive nature more. Here are a few things you should know if you're looking to do just that: