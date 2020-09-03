 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Sex
How To Explore Tantra If Your Partner Isn't Interested

How To Explore Tantra If Your Partner Isn't Interested

Psalm Isadora
Tantric Sex Educator By Psalm Isadora
Tantric Sex Educator
Psalm Isadora was a renowned Tantric sex educator, sex coach, and yoga teacher who taught thousands of Tantra and sexuality workshops internationally.
How To Explore Tantra If Your Partner Isn't Interested (Yes, It IS Possible)

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on September 3, 2020
Psalm Isadora was one of the top tantra experts in the world. She passed away in March of 2017 and during her life was a highly sought-after sexuality, relationship, and trauma expert specializing in women’s health and empowerment as well as modern sexual education. For more of Psalm’s insights on the tantric approach to sex and relationships, explore her class, Tantra 101: Awaken Your Sexuality & Deepen Your Mind-Body-Soul Connection.

Question: Do you think it is OK for someone in a relationship to seek awakening with a [tantric] professional like yourself before sharing that with his or her partner?

To answer your question, I am going to "tell on myself" a little bit. I started studying tantra while I was married. Because this is an issue I personally have experience with, I will share my personal journey with you.

When I started studying tantra, I was so excited about what I was learning and discovering that I extended the invitation to my partner. He, however, wasn't interested. That was his choice—in the same way that studying tantra was mine. But coming from a background of sexual trauma, I knew that sexual healing was crucial for my own path to happiness. It was something I felt I had to pursue, though my partner made a conscious decision to refrain from embarking on that journey with me. Here's how I dealt with it.

1. I owned my sexuality first.

Though I wanted him to participate, one of the many beautiful things about tantra is that, contrary to popular belief, you don't need a partner to practice it or to reap its blissful benefits. Do you have a body? Great! Then tantra is available to you at your discretion. And you don't need anyone else's permission—just your own.

There's a reason you're compelled to seek out tantra. You owe it to yourself to find the answers you seek—to ask the questions you have. I think a lot of people still have the misconception that tantra is simply about having sex. It's about so much more. Tantra helps you to understand your own sexual nature and how that energy drives you in all aspects of your life, from your career to your health to your finances and beyond. As Freud said, "The behavior of a human being in sexual matters is often a prototype for the whole of his other modes of reaction in life."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. You might outpace your partner and leave them behind.

If you're ready to study tantra and your partner isn't, be warned. When you truly commit yourself to understanding and practicing it, you open a kind of Pandora's box. You'll experience sexual and spiritual growth that, if your partner isn't working on their own personal development, may put a wedge between you.

That's the risk you take with any path of personal growth—whether it's becoming financially independent or committing to living a healthier lifestyle. Growth means change.

But this isn't always how things pan out. Your partner may come to a realization as they see you move ahead on your journey that they want to grow with you. That's a wonderful thing. But the chances of that not happening and you reaching a fork in the road where you have to choose your spiritual growth or your relationship are very real. Every person has to make their own decision.

3. I chose to change my approach to sex and relationships.

probiotic+

probiotic+
Beat the bloat & feel and look your best.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(107)
probiotic+

When I found myself at a point of divergence with my ex-husband, I felt a lot of fear and shame. I was afraid that I would be judged for studying something that's so far outside of the box. Let's be honest. Most people in relationships and marriages don't talk about sex. In a recent post, one woman confessed that she had never had an orgasm and that she didn't want to talk to her boyfriend about it. She thought the subject matter was a little "too personal." But she had already allowed her boyfriend's penis to enter her vagina. That's pretty personal!

So, like a lot of couples, instead of talking about sex, she simply had sex. But our partners aren't mind readers. How can they know we're not happy or satisfied if we're unable to engage and discuss? That's how people end up lying to themselves and their partner.

Whether or not you want to seek professional help is really a personal choice—but it's a choice about personal growth. It's not a choice about sex. You have to be responsible for your actions, and you also have to be honest with your partner about your boundaries.

Here are a few steps that will slowly warm you (and hopefully your partner) up to the idea of exploring tantra to its fullest extent:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Practice self-tantra.

For starters, why don't you do some tantra with yourself? Give yourself an orgasmic breast massage, tease yourself with a clitoral massage. Cultivate your sexual energy and release your inner sex goddess with a jade egg.

2. Try some videos in the comfort of your home.

Meant to awaken your sexuality and deepen your mind-body-soul connection, my Tantra 101 class on mbg is replete with videos that are completely guilt-free and totally PG. And you can watch them in the comfort of your own home—with or without your partner.

Simply watching these videos is very different from going and practicing tantra with another person. I bring this up because, as I mentioned earlier, these videos can introduce concepts that might threaten your relationship. Should you reach the point where you start to want to try tantric techniques with other people, know that you're dealing with an issue of authenticity, not morality.

People confuse the two. So many people are unhappy and unfulfilled in their relationships, they end up cheating. But they completely skip the step where they let their partner know how they feel. That's why they turn to cheating, which ends up being a morality issue for them. They think, "I'm so bad, I cheated." They end up hating themselves, keeping secrets, and feeling shame, which often leads to more cheating and dysfunctional behavior.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Be authentic from the beginning.

Cheating (and all the shame that often comes with it) can be avoided if you're authentic from the jump. Tell your partner that you need more. Or maybe the conversation is about having reached a point of growth at which you now need them to be able to practice tantra with you.

If they're unable to do that or if you find that you're not compatible, you can be honest and tell them that you're going to need to explore with other partners. You can own your sexuality. You can own your desires and give voice to them. After doing that, maybe your relationship will become an open one. Or maybe you'll decide to end the relationship completely.

If you're seeking self-awakening through tantra, regardless of your relationship status, authenticity is key. By being authentic, you allow for a happier life for yourself—inside the bedroom and in every other area of your life. And that's what tantra is about.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Psalm Isadora
Psalm Isadora
Psalm Isadora was a renowned Tantric sex educator, sex coach, and yoga teacher who taught thousands...
Read More
More from the author:
Learn The Ancient Secrets Of Tantra & Become Your Most Confident Self
Check out Tantra 101
Globally renowned Tantra, sex & relationship expert Psalm Isadora will help you take your sex life to the next level of pleasure and intimacy, connecting more deeply with yourself and others on a physical, emotional and spiritual level.
LEARN MORE
Psalm Isadora
Psalm Isadora
Psalm Isadora was a renowned Tantric sex educator, sex coach, and yoga...
Read More

More On This Topic

Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-explore-tantra-if-your-partner-isnt-interested

Your article and new folder have been saved!