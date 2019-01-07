How To Create A Birth Plan In 5 Steps, According To A Midwife

We know what you might be thinking: What is a birth plan, and what's the point exactly?

The purpose of a birth plan is threefold: The first is to get educated about the many choices and interventions available to you for the birth of your child. The second is to learn the language of childbirth. And the third (and what I believe is most important) is to create a conversation with your care provider, not only to create a trusting relationship but also to find out if your expectations match your reality.

So how do you get there?

Think of birth planning as building a house. Before you pick out paint colors and couches, you need to make sure that the building is being built on a solid foundation, so you work with an architect who helps with the overall vision.

After you lay the foundation, you work on the structure; you have conversations with the different specialists to make sure the walls are properly supported so your building doesn't collapse, the doors open and close correctly to keep you safe, and there is a roof over your head that does not leak, to keep you warm.

After the structure is sound, then you pick out your paint colors and furniture, sometimes with the support of a designer or friends, other times by yourself on Pinterest.

Before we begin, it's important to take off your “judgment hat" and put on your “choices hat," meaning the information presented here may or may not be the right choice for your family, but that doesn't mean it isn't the right choice for another family.