Exactly How To Ask For The Sex You Really Want

It might sound like a no-brainer, but if you want something to change, you have to ask first! I can’t tell you the number of women (and men) I’ve encountered who have put up with years—even decades—of lackluster sex, simply because they’ve been unwilling to endure the discomfort of broaching the subject with their partner.

Wouldn’t you want your partner to tell you if there was a way you could blow their mind? If you said, "Hell yes!" you can bet that your partner feels the exact same way. This reticence is not serving either of you. So get comfortable with getting a little uncomfortable. A few moments of minor awkwardness can lead to a lifetime of enhanced pleasure.