How I Finally Got Pregnant Once I Stopped Trying So Hard

I was decorating our new home and I had my eye on this beautiful white couch. But I was holding back from buying it because I thought, We're going to have kids someday, and it's just not practical to own a white couch with children.

So the first thing I did when I gave up on getting pregnant was buy that white couch, and it was awesome. That was in May of 2005. In June, I got pregnant.

It was not timed, planned, calculated, or scheduled. In fact, when my period didn't come and the pregnancy test came out positive, I was a little disappointed that I couldn't follow my new plan. Of course, I was thrilled—and motherhood is great. But I truly would have been happy if it hadn't happened. As it turns out, it did happen, twice. The second one was even more of a surprise than the first. And that white couch did eventually turn a muted shade of brown from all the stains. But would the amazing kids that made the stains ever have come along if I hadn't bought that couch? Who knows!

Ultimately, learning to move on from my obsession with getting pregnant allowed me to become a fuller, more satisfied person. I was able to embrace a new outlook on life. I'm blessed that eventually, I was able to get pregnant. That does not happen with everyone, of course. But learning to be OK with a child-free life allowed me to embrace the unexpected—and be happier because of it.