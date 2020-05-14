First dates can be nerve-wracking. According to the survey, 67% of singles say dating gives them anxiety. On the date, 69% report being anxious about how their dates will perceive them, 64% are anxious about keeping the conversation going, and 64% worry about what their date will look like.

Having your first date on a video call can relieve some of those jitters. For starters, there's far fewer decisions to be made—where to go, what to wear, and whether you'll meet over coffee, drinks, or a full-on dinner. "Not that these are inherently stressful things, but there are a lot more decisions to be made," Artschwager says. "Since many of us are alone at home, it takes a lot of that angst out of planning."

Sex and dating coach Myisha Battle tells mbg that being home rather than going somewhere unfamiliar and searching a crowd for your date can also make you feel more comfortable. If you follow sports, think of it like the dating version of a home advantage.

Moreover, many apps have rolled out new features specifically catered to dating in this new environment: Hinge developed a video date feature, for example, and Tinder made Tinder Passport—a feature that allows users to match anywhere in the world—free to all users. The Plenty of Fish survey found just 26% of singles had video chatted with a prospective date before isolation, whereas 60% say they're more likely to try it now.

Virtual dating also dissolves the fear that you may never meet someone. Since opportunities to ask people out in real life are limited, even those who were previously opposed to dating apps are suddenly more interested. "There is a sense that we are all in this together," Battle says. "In terms of numbers, it's a great time to be actively dating."

(And as far as the physical stuff goes: 79% of singles say they will not date someone who isn't taking social distancing seriously, and 34% say they actually don't miss hugging, kissing, sex, and holding hands. And if you do—phone sex is definitely still a thing!)