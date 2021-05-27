Want To Make Your Partner Feel Comfortable & Calm During Labor? Try This

Guided imagery uses the mind-body connection to access an alternate state of being. Pain management research has shown us that envisioning a relaxing, beautiful scene will prompt your body to react as if it’s been transported there. For example, if you’re on a long walk through a hot desert, imagining that you’re in a cold environment will help you cope with the hot temperature.

In the case of childbirth, our goal is to regulate blood pressure, reduce adrenaline, and increase oxytocin by inviting the mind to a comfortable, peaceful place. When you help mama envision this place, her mind is calmed and her body follows by releasing pleasure hormones. These hormones are the on-switch for labor. If a woman imagines she is in a comfortable, relaxing environment while she is in labor, she may be able to better handle the intensity of each contraction.