mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Parenting
This May Help Your Partner Feel Comfortable & Calm During Labor

This May Help Your Partner Feel Comfortable & Calm During Labor

Sara Lyon
Doula & Prenatal Massage Therapist By Sara Lyon
Doula & Prenatal Massage Therapist
Sara Lyon is a doula, prenatal massage therapist, and a childbirth educator. She authored The Birth Deck and is the founder of Glow® Birth & Body, a prenatal and postpartum massage therapy practice.
Want To Make Your Partner Feel Comfortable & Calm During Labor? Try This

Image by Luke Mattson / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 27, 2021 — 21:06 PM

Guided imagery uses the mind-body connection to access an alternate state of being. Pain management research has shown us that envisioning a relaxing, beautiful scene will prompt your body to react as if it’s been transported there. For example, if you’re on a long walk through a hot desert, imagining that you’re in a cold environment will help you cope with the hot temperature. 

In the case of childbirth, our goal is to regulate blood pressure, reduce adrenaline, and increase oxytocin by inviting the mind to a comfortable, peaceful place. When you help mama envision this place, her mind is calmed and her body follows by releasing pleasure hormones. These hormones are the on-switch for labor. If a woman imagines she is in a comfortable, relaxing environment while she is in labor, she may be able to better handle the intensity of each contraction

How to help your partner feel calm during labor.

What to do:

Using the Guided Imagery script, talk mama through an ocean experience. Everyone’s happy place is unique, so find out what mama’s most relaxing scenario is: Is she on a mountain top? Floating on a lake? Hiking in the forest? Then craft a script just for her! Slowly read the script with a very calm, quiet voice.

What to say:

  • Slowly inhale through your nose and release it completely through your mouth.
  • Feel the air move in and out, like an ocean breeze. Smell the salty ocean air, feel the ocean breeze on your face.
  • Listen to the waves rolling in against the sand. Hear the soft roar of each wave rolling in, splashing onto the sand.
  • Walk to the water; feel the wet sand in between your toes and under your feet with each step. Now, water is lapping onto your toes, your feet, your ankles.
  • The breeze is cool against your face. The ocean water feels refreshing on your feet. Your body is completely relaxed as you feel the waves and the breeze on your skin.
  • Stay with this feeling of relaxation as you continue to breathe through each wave—in and out.

Excerpt from You've Got This: Your Guide to Getting Comfortable with Labor; Sara Lyon Illustrations by Brittany Mash

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sara Lyon
Sara Lyon Doula & Prenatal Massage Therapist
Sara Lyon is a doula, prenatal massage therapist, and a childbirth educator. She is a Licensed Massage Therapist in New York State and holds Diplomas of Remedial Massage Therapy and...

More On This Topic

Sex

Making Love: What It Really Means & How To Have More Passionate Sex

Kelly Gonsalves
Making Love: What It Really Means & How To Have More Passionate Sex
Sex

A Full Guide To Getting Nipple Piercings, In Case You're Curious

Stephanie Barnes
A Full Guide To Getting Nipple Piercings, In Case You're Curious
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Beauty

8 Tips To Perfect Your Summer Skin Care Routine, According to Derms

Andrea Jordan
8 Tips To Perfect Your Summer Skin Care Routine, According to Derms
Mental Health

Why EMDR Therapy Is Effective For PTSD & Other Trauma

Deborah Korn, Psy.D.
Why EMDR Therapy Is Effective For PTSD & Other Trauma
Beauty

Tighten Your Neck & Jawline With This Simple 2-Minute Lymphatic Massage

Jamie Schneider
Tighten Your Neck & Jawline With This Simple 2-Minute Lymphatic Massage
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Food Trends

5 Plant-Based Food Trends You're About To See Everywhere + Fun Ways To Try Them

Eliza Sullivan
5 Plant-Based Food Trends You're About To See Everywhere + Fun Ways To Try Them
Recipes

These RDs Mixed Up Some Inflammation-Fighting Mocktails For The Long Weekend

Eliza Sullivan
These RDs Mixed Up Some Inflammation-Fighting Mocktails For The Long Weekend
Integrative Health

Making This Meal Plant-Based Is Better For Heart Health, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
Making This Meal Plant-Based Is Better For Heart Health, Study Finds
Beauty

The 11 Best Lotions For Crepey Skin That Hydrate, Tighten & Tone

Jamie Schneider
The 11 Best Lotions For Crepey Skin That Hydrate, Tighten & Tone
Home

This Vintage Jungle Home Is Oh-So-Cool: How To Recreate The Look

Emma Loewe
This Vintage Jungle Home Is Oh-So-Cool: How To Recreate The Look
Beauty

This Common Skin Care Ingredient Can Actually Get Rid Of B.O. (You’re Welcome!)

Jamie Schneider
This Common Skin Care Ingredient Can Actually Get Rid Of B.O. (You’re Welcome!)
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/guided-imagery-script-to-use-during-labor

Your article and new folder have been saved!