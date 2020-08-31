Dream on! On Wednesday, September 2 (at 1:22 a.m. EDT) the full Corn Moon in Pisces showers compassion, love, and magic down on the world, helping us visualize our desires and tie up loose ends.

It's time for a little enchantment, as the 2020 Pisces full moon holds ceremony in our deepest psyches. These mystical moonbeams are known for causing miracles. How? By opening our channels to spiritual guidance that can appear as signs, serendipities, or messages in our dreams.

Flowy, dreamy Pisces softens our resistance to change. Do you need to "let go and let it flow"? There's only one thing to do under this full moon: surrender to the universe's divine wisdom. These prophecies probably won't make sense on paper, but do they make your soul sing? Tune in. Under these esoteric moonbeams, your intuition is the most potent voice in the chorus.

Seeds you planted near the February 23, 2020, Pisces new moon are ready to harvest. Inquiries you made to the universe six months ago are about to burst open. They could illuminate the moody night sky with opalescent light, or they could fizzle out altogether.

If something ends, Pisces will provide a soft space to reflect and let any tears and stuck emotions flow. But don't fall prey to escapism: Pisces energy can get murky and delusional, leading you to stray from your path. Take a little break from any mood-altering substances if you're feeling ungrounded. This helps temper the "lunacy" that a full moon (and a full moon in Pisces, no less) churns up. A little emotional perspective would be nice, right?

Here are seven ways you can go with the flow during the 2020 Pisces full moon: