Want Better Orgasms & Healthier Sexual Functioning? Go For A Run

Add this to the list of reasons you should think about upping your exercise game: New research published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine suggests that fairly rigorous exercise could help you maintain a healthy sex life.

This new study looked at over 6,000 cyclists, runners, and swimmers and categorized them by how often and how hard they worked out each week. The researchers compared the athletes' weekly physical activity to their reported sexual functioning, looking specifically at the men's experiences of erectile dysfunction and the women's experiences of sexual dysfunction, orgasm satisfaction, and arousal.

Overall, the researchers found that the more frequently and more vigorously a person exercised per week, the lower their odds of any sort of sexual dysfunction. That is, more exercise equated to healthier sexual functioning.

A few specifics: