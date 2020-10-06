Sharing dreams with your partner can also deepen your sense of closeness. Dreams are full of intimate material from our psyche, desires, and feelings. They can spark conversations that you’ve never had with your partner on topics you’ve never talked about before. This might be particularly intriguing for couples who feel like they know “everything” about each other.

When you share dreams with your partner, you can also practice important relationship skills. For example, you can practice validating each other’s feelings, creating a sense of understanding, and care. These are all essential skills for a healthy loving relationship and sure to deepen your connection.

And of course, sharing dreams can be fun! Not all dreams are stressful. Have you ever had a zany dream that makes you laugh when you think about it? Or had a dream that inspired you? A dream practice allows you make a habit of sharing those laughs and inspiration with your partner, and sharing uplifting dreams can bring a greater positive and playful energy between the two of you.