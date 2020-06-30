mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Parenting

19 Chores For Kids + Why Your Children Should Help Around The home

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
child doing dishes

Image by MaaHoo Studio / Stocksy

June 30, 2020 — 1:43 AM

Getting young ones to help around the house is, in many cases, easier said than done: Getting kids to do chores can be, well, a chore. But there are real reasons your children need to be tending home matters. Here, we spoke to a few experts to understand more.

Why should kids do chores?

“It’s a really important thing: Research has found that kids who have chores build critical life skills. The point is that they learn how to become contributing members of their household, manage daily self sufficient life skills that you need as an adult,” says author and childcare expert Caroline Maguire, M.Ed. “I believe in that kind of citizenship: you are a member of this family unit, and we all help each other out. I am not asking you to do something that I wouldn't do myself. When people grow up and become part of a relationship—be it partner or roommate—you think of others. You don’t always just take care of yourself. Chores teach that.” 

Advertisement

When should kids start doing chores?

Of course, everything is kid and family specific, but Maguire suggests at around three or four you start introducing the idea of being a helper—not necessarily the idea of chores. “Start building in the idea of helping: you’re gonna do the laundry, do you want to push the button? Do you want to walk with me as I take the garbage out?,” she says. “It’s all building toward the idea of collaboration.” 

As for next steps, chores should start with things that they do for themselves: “Good initial chores have to do with self care. For example: make your bed and you put your clothes in your hamper,” she says. “It’s how you become self sufficient.” Once they’ve mastered those, they can start doing things around the house or family-related. 

“Collaborate with them,” says Maguire. “Create a list of things that need to get done around the house and ask them what they are most interested in doing and start with there. Collaborate with other siblings, too, if you have multiple kids.”

And the thing is: Encouraging kids to take part in your family and community may make them happier in the long run, too. "We think that happiness comes about because you get things for yourself," according to Richard Ryan, Ph.D., a psychologist at the University of Rochester says in this article about raising joyful kids. But "it turns out that...giving gets you more.” 

What are some chores kids can do around the house?

A handful of ideas that you can assign your children. “You can make anything a game: make it race, dance while you're doing it,” says Maguire. “It teaches you how to fit in the mundane stuff.”  

  1. Collect and do the laundry
  2. Set the table
  3. Clear dishes post dinner
  4. Feed pets
  5. Set table
  6. Dust 
  7. Get the mail
  8. Clean the bathroom sinks, counter and mirror 
  9. Load and unload the dishwasher
  10. Making their bed daily
  11. Fold laundry
  12. Water plants
  13. Pickup toys around the house
  14. Sort recycling 
  15. Take out garbage
  16. Vacuum and mop 
  17. Shovel snow
  18. Garden and pull weeds
  19. Pack lunch for younger siblings 
Advertisement

Are any chores off-limits?

“Anything that might cause harm or can be dangerous is obviously off limits,” she says. “Don’t ask kids to do things that are out of their depth.” Again, this may be different for all families, but if it gives you pause, that may be an indication that your kid shouldn’t be doing it.

The takeaway.

Chores teach kids to not be passengers in life, but active participants. Encourage them to get involved, be part of the family, and take care care of themselves. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Our next session to earn your certificate starts July 1st. Enroll today.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Parenting

Parents With Fancy Degrees May Have More Stressed Out Kids, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
Parents With Fancy Degrees May Have More Stressed Out Kids, Study Finds
Love

What Is A Karmic Relationship? Here Are 15 Common Signs & How To Escape

Sarah Regan
What Is A Karmic Relationship? Here Are 15 Common Signs & How To Escape
$49.99

How To Find Your Calling

With Shannon Kaiser
How To Find Your Calling
Nature

One Thing We Need To Unlearn To Be Better Environmentalists

Alexa Gantous
One Thing We Need To Unlearn To Be Better Environmentalists
Beauty

People Swear This Collagen Powder Makes Their Nails Strong & Skin Plump

Alexandra Engler
People Swear This Collagen Powder Makes Their Nails Strong & Skin Plump
Functional Food

A Nutritionist On Why & How You Should Be Eating Bone Broth Right Now

Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
A Nutritionist On Why & How You Should Be Eating Bone Broth Right Now
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Summer Salad Gets A Vegan Refresh This Cashew-Based Tzatziki

Eliza Sullivan
This Summer Salad Gets A Vegan Refresh This Cashew-Based Tzatziki
Home

5 Mosquito-Repelling Plants That'll Make Your Garden An Actual Oasis

Sarah Regan
5 Mosquito-Repelling Plants That'll Make Your Garden An Actual Oasis
Recipes

This Watermelon-Berry Marg Sings Thanks To A Skin-Supporting Ingredient

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
This Watermelon-Berry Marg Sings Thanks To A Skin-Supporting Ingredient
Meditation

Vipassana Meditation: The Details Of This Extreme (And Effective) Practice

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
Vipassana Meditation: The Details Of This Extreme (And Effective) Practice
Integrative Health

Study Finds This Antioxidant Can Improve Heart Health & Exercise Performance

Jamie Schneider
Study Finds This Antioxidant Can Improve Heart Health & Exercise Performance
Beauty

A Diffuser Can Get You Effortless Curls — How To Use It At Home

Andrea Jordan
A Diffuser Can Get You Effortless Curls — How To Use It At Home
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/chores-for-kids-why-your-children-should-help-around-home

Your article and new folder have been saved!