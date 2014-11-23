Tired Of Baby Showers? Try A Blessingway Ceremony

The Blessingway is a healing ceremony rooted in Navajo tradition. While not intended to cure illness, a Blessingway is a highly spiritual and private ceremony designed to avert misfortune, protect the home and even bless a pregnancy. A modern Blessingway has become a popular alternative to the traditional baby shower, that prepares a woman for transition to motherhood, rather than focusing on gifts for the baby.

A Blessingway is a time for the mother-to-be to gather with the women closest to her, toward the end of her pregnancy, and cultivate positive energy for her upcoming birth experience. It is typically a ceremony for women only, which can be led by a midwife or doula, but is also easy for friends or family of the expectant mother to plan and execute.

I have conducted many Blessingways for my friends, and was the joyful recipient of the Blessingway in the photos below. In my experience, the Blessingway ceremony helps the mother-to-be to feel more confident and supported as she goes into the powerful experience of giving birth. It is an empowering event that helps the pregnant woman prepare emotionally, mentally and spiritually, for her new role in life as a mother.

Here are five common activities to expect during a modern day Blessingway:

1. Creating a birth necklace