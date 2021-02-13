Instilling important values and lessons onto kids about their bodily and mental health, caring for the world around them, and being mindful might feel daunting at times. You want to make sure the information is easy to glean, kind, and careful. Of course, you want to lead by example; you’re your kids first and most important teachers, after all. But you can also turn to well-being inspired children’s books for supplemental help. These types of books teach kids lessons about health, nutrition, the environment, being considerate, and how to care for their emotions—all while being fun and interesting to read.

If you want help teaching your kid about their bodies, minds, and the world around them, these can help.