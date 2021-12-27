The Best Sex Advice We Heard In 2021, From Neuroscientists, Sexologists & More

“An even better question is 'Am I (and is my partner) having enough pleasure and connection?' I mean, what counts as sex anyway? If you're focused on 'the act' (whatever that is for you) and the frequency of such, then you're focused on the wrong thing. It's not just about 'getting it done' or checking the box. The point of sex, from my point of view, is to share pleasure with your partner and to feel connected in the process, no matter what you do with your body parts and what the end result is.

"So consider whether you'd like more pleasure and whether you feel enough connection in your relationship. And ask your partner about whether they'd like more of those things. If so, prioritize that. Spend intimate time together, without pressure to hit a goal or do a certain thing. As I say a lot, sex is like going to the playground. It's the outing that counts, not whether you go down the slide. We don't need an agenda; we can get inspired in the moment and do what we feel like doing. The truth is that you literally cannot fail. Any shared outing like that is a success."

—Jessa Zimmerman, M.A., AASECT-certified sex therapist and couples' counselor

