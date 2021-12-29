For couples who've navigated the past year successfully, consider that a major win. Just like 2020, the year 2021 was another case of unpredictability, trials, and tribulations. Without recounting everything that's gone down in the past year, the point is, there's no doubt it put relationships to the test.

With buzzwords like "gaslighting" and "codependency" hitting the mainstream, it would appear more and more people are waking up to unhealthy relationship dynamics—and healthy ones—in an effort to improve their relationships.

So, we rounded up some of the best pieces of relationship advice we heard from experts this year so couples can continue to flourish in 2022.