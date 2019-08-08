There are few things I remember being as important to my family as family dinner. Of course, after-school activities, work events, and capital-L Life often got the way, but a few times a week, we all gathered for a family meal. As a kid, I remember that it was just something we did; it was just part of life. Now as an adult who tries to cook nightly meals (tries!) without kids, I can appreciate that this was no small feat on behalf of my parents. How did they align four schedules, being working parents as well, and still get food on the table for all of us multiple times a week? Nothing short of a triumph.

And today, the added pressure of extracurricular activities and screen time likely only makes it more difficult. So we spoke with a few experts about being able to sit down for family meals—and how to make the most of it when you do.

"When it can't happen, it can't happen. We all have lives! But when it can, it does a lot of good things: One, it slows all of us down, so it will make calmer parents and kids. Then it will encourage your kid to practice mindful eating. And finally it creates a cap to the day, says says holistic psychiatrist Ellen Vora, M.D.