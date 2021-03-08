As a parent, there is nothing you want more for our children than for them to be happy. What if I told you this was actually a narrow and limited vision for your child? A more expanded vision is one that validates and allows them to embody all emotions (responsibly) and prepares them for the ups and downs they will face in their lives.

Most parents limit or curb their children’s behavior and emotional expression to some degree. You may find yourself doing this for any of the following reasons: