How To Get Your Kids To Not Fight Bedtime, According To Esther Wojcicki

Studies have found that parents who raise a child from infancy to 18 years old lose on average 645 hours of sleep compared to people without a child. But journalist and teacher Esther Wojcicki offered her one tip for getting children to fall asleep, without fighting bedtime.

The secret, Wojcicki said in the mindbodygreen podcast, is collaborative parenting. This means instead of telling your children what time to go to bed, you engage in a conversation with them about sleeping patterns.

You ask your child, "What time is appropriate for you to go to bed?" and provide some examples. These conversations can begin when children are 4 or 5 years old. You can also tell them the benefits so they understand why, and will actually want to go to sleep.

"Little kids, your brain grows when you sleep, and you get smarter when you are sleeping," she suggested as a prompt.