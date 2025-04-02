8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow

Secondly, I fill key nutrient gaps with high-quality supplements (with organic vitamin D3, triglyceride omega-3s via fish oil, and a comprehensive multivitamin) every day with intention, and have for a decade plus. But only recently did I start leaning into a daily fiber supplement regimen, to glean the unique benefits of key functional, prebiotic fibers with clinical research backing that I'm not regularly getting in my diet (e.g., organic guar beans, mushrooms, kiwi). Aside from being super easy to incorporate into my life (I mix the unflavored fiber powder into my water or tea each day), the satiety and regularity benefits are heavenly. Fewer cravings, better poops—yes, please."