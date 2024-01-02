Advertisement
Suspect You Have A "Leaky Gut"? Causes, Symptoms, & Top Treatments
Ancient medical traditions, ranging from Ayurveda to the teachings of Hippocrates, have long recognized the central role that the gut plays in overall health. However, it's only recently that Western medicine has acknowledged gut barrier dysfunction as a critical factor not only in digestive health but also in chronic allergic, inflammatory, and autoimmune diseases.
Do you think you may have a compromised gut barrier—sometimes referred to as a "leaky gut"? Here are the signs, causes, and potential consequences—and what to do to get your gut health back on track.
Understanding the gut barrier
As the largest interface between the body and the environment, the gut barrier consists of the mucus layer, gut microbiome, epithelial cells lining the gastrointestinal tract, and immune cells. Therefore, what we consume represents our greatest environmental exposure1. The vital function of the gut barrier is to selectively absorb nutrients while preventing the entry of harmful substances into the bloodstream and surrounding tissues.
Consequently, this results in increased intestinal permeability and the translocation or "leaking" of inappropriate components across the gut wall, which may trigger improper immune activation in the underlying tissues3. This barrier dysfunction is associated with conditions such as gastrointestinal disorders, autoimmune diseases, and metabolic diseases such as obesity.
Leaky gut: Mechanism or disease?
"Leaky gut" is a colloquial term that refers to increased intestinal permeability, where tight junctions between the epithelial cells lining the gut become less secure. Tight junctions serve as glue between the cells of the gut barrier lining and thus play a crucial role in creating a strong connection between the cells of the gut lining.
However, in the case of leaky gut, these junctions may become less secure, resulting in larger gaps or leaks in the gut barrier whereby undesirable or inflammatory substances can pass through into the deeper tissues or bloodstream.
While there is scientific evidence supporting the role of intestinal permeability in certain conditions, the term "leaky gut" is often used more broadly and may not yet have a universally accepted definition in the medical community. Some researchers prefer the term "intestinal permeability" to describe the phenomenon more precisely.
Although there is insufficient definitive evidence to classify so-called leaky gut as an independent disease, significant ongoing research indicates that intestinal hyperpermeability occurs before the onset of some chronic disorders4. Studies indicate that those who have asymptomatic intestinal permeability have a higher likelihood of developing illnesses such as Crohn's disease in the future5, for example.
Research has linked increased intestinal permeability to various health issues, including gastrointestinal inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and metabolic conditions. However, the exact mechanisms and clinical significance are subjects of ongoing scientific investigation.
Common causes of gut barrier dysfunction
Various possible risk factors6 are linked to gut barrier dysfunction, including food choices (such as the Western diet), lifestyle variables such as chronic stress, poor sleep, certain pharmaceutical drugs, inflammation, and environmental exposures.
For example, consuming a diet high in processed foods and sugars and low in fiber7 can contribute to gut inflammation and permeability. Disruption of the balance between beneficial and harmful bacteria in the gut, or dysbiosis, can also compromise the integrity of the intestinal barrier.
In addition, prolonged stress activates the release of stress hormones, which may negatively impact gut health and increase permeability, while certain medications, especially NSAIDs8, have been associated with increased intestinal permeability.
Role of the Western diet
The stereotypical Western diet is low in fiber and high in ultra-processed foods.
A diet lacking in fiber diminishes the thickness of the protective mucus layer lining9 the gastrointestinal tract, resulting in heightened intestinal permeability.
Individuals who consume a Western diet and have a daily fiber intake of less than 15 grams suffer changes in their gut flora10 and a decrease in the generation of short-chain fatty acids, which are important health-promoting microbial end products of fermentation. This, in turn, has an impact on mucus formation and the control of tight junctions. A diet low in fiber not only decreases the thickness of mucus but also alters the way the gut microbiota processes nutrients, resulting in the breakdown of the protective mucus layer in the gut and, occasionally, an increase in the population of microorganisms that can degrade mucus.
Highly processed foods frequently contain various chemicals, preservatives, sweeteners, and other chemical substances. Several studies suggest that these chemicals may potentially influence the health and permeability of the gut11, too. Furthermore, certain chemicals included in many processed meals are linked to impairments in the integrity of the intestinal barrier12.
In addition, emulsifiers are compounds that stabilize and homogenize mixes of liquids that are usually unable to combine, such oil and water. They are frequently found in processed foods and baked products. Processed foods often include these substances to enhance texture and artificially extend shelf life, resulting in increased difficulty in digestion and additional stress on the gastrointestinal system. Several studies have found13 a correlation between consuming a diet rich in processed foods containing emulsifiers and experiencing adverse effects on metabolic health and inflammation.
However, determining a clear causal relationship between this type of poor diet and leaky gut is still an ongoing topic of investigation.
Relationship between the gut microbiome and gut barrier disruption
There's a complex interplay between the gut microbiota and gut barrier function. Gut dysbiosis, which refers to an imbalance of bacteria in our gut, has the potential to disturb the function of the intestinal barrier. The generation of metabolites by our gut microbiota also has a direct impact on both immune responses and the function of the gut barrier14.
Research indicates that specific microbial metabolites and types of microorganisms15 have the capacity to enhance the permeability of the gut. Some studies suggest that certain microbes can influence the expression of tight junction proteins16, which are crucial for maintaining the integrity of the gut barrier. Disruptions to tight junctions can lead to increased intestinal permeability. Zonulin, a protein that modulates tight junctions, has been identified as a key player in regulating intestinal permeability17. Elevated levels of zonulin are associated with increased gut permeability18.
Practical tips for maintaining a healthy gut
Understanding the intricate connection between lifestyle choices and gut health is paramount for overall well-being. Take a holistic approach to gut health with the following tips:
Eat a balanced diet
Scientific consensus supports consuming a diet rich in whole foods (vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds), fiber, and antioxidants to promote a healthy gut environment and reduce inflammation19.
Include gut-supportive foods like fermented foods (kimchi, sauerkraut, yogurt, miso), collagen supplements, and bone broth.
Reduce the intake of processed foods, as they may contain additives and chemicals that could potentially impact gut health.
Take probiotics and prebiotics
Probiotics contribute to a balanced gut microbiota, while prebiotics nourish beneficial bacterial residents. Scientific studies support their use in maintaining gut health and proper gut barrier function20.
Manage stress
Research highlights the impact of chronic stress on gut health and barrier function. Mind-body practices, such as meditation and yoga21, have demonstrated positive effects in reducing stress and promoting gut health. Adequate sleep is also crucial for stress management and overall well-being.
Avoid excessive NSAID use
Scientific studies highlight the importance of cautious NSAID use to prevent damage to the intestinal lining8.
Identify food sensitivities
Scientific studies emphasize the role of individualized interventions22 when it comes to eating for gut health. Pay attention to any food sensitivities or allergies that you may have.
Supplement wisely
Targeted supplementation can help support the gut barrier. Particularly the following:
- Omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and support gut barrier health23
- Glutamine, an amino acid, supports intestinal cell growth and repair20
- Zinc is essential for gut integrity and immune function
Stay active & hydrate
Regular exercise promotes overall well-being24 and can positively impact gut health. Be sure to drink enough water (here's roughly what to have daily) to support digestion25.
A final note
The takeaway
"Leaky gut" refers to increased intestinal permeability, and it can happen when we damage the gut barrier via certain foods and lifestyle choices. Strategies to strengthen the gut include making dietary modifications, minimizing stress, ensuring proper sleep, and, in some cases, using dietary supplements. Follow the tips above to help your gut have its healthiest year yet.
25 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35151560/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33968085/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33846604/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26582965/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11113095/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36677677/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8305009/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34295835/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32917747/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8153313/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35056616/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33789895/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25887492/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34122415/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8025057/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31599433/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10139156/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7985551/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23674808/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33492118/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29306937/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36177011/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36997479/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28357027/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34330970/
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
19 Nutritious, Protein-Rich Snacks That'll Actually Fill You Up
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
Craving Unhealthy Foods? These 3 Hormones Are Likely To Blame
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Our 2 Favorite Products To Help Calm A Racing Mind Before Bed (Now 20% Off)*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
19 Nutritious, Protein-Rich Snacks That'll Actually Fill You Up
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
Craving Unhealthy Foods? These 3 Hormones Are Likely To Blame
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Our 2 Favorite Products To Help Calm A Racing Mind Before Bed (Now 20% Off)*
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN