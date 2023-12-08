Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Want To Support Your Brain Health & Neuroplasticity? How Turmeric Can Help*

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.

There are so many ways to support brain health and harness neuroplasticity as we get older, from getting enough omega-3s, to staying active and prioritizing quality sleep. And if you're familiar with all the benefits of turmeric, you'll be happy to know it, too, can support your brain as you age.* Here's what to know, according to experts.

How turmeric supports neuroplasticity

As health and science journalist and New York Times bestselling author Max Lugavere explained on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, turmeric boasts neuroprotective properties1 and contains something called aromatic turmerone, a compound that's been shown in preclinical evidence to support the production of neural stem cells.* "So [it's] good for supporting neuroplasticity, which is important for anybody concerned with brain health,"* he said.

Board-certified nutrition specialist and gut health expert Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS, adds that "Turmeric can help to build, restore, and reestablish new pathways, new habits, and really the learning and adaptation of our brain."* She notes that turmeric also helps to combat free radicals in the body2, which is good news for your brain.* Plus, one of its key bioactives, curcumin, has been shown in animal studies to help normalize the activity of neurotransmitters involved in the production of feel-good hormones, like serotonin and dopamine3.*

"So turmeric is potentially supporting neurotransmitter production as well, and again, reducing these overall stress markers that make our brains have more difficulty in functioning or processing,"* Scheller explains.

The best way to get more of it

Both Lugavere and Scheller recommend turmeric for anyone looking to mind their brain health, but the caveat is, the ingredient is not always readily absorbed by the body and thus, more difficult to reap the full range of benefits.

And that's why mindbodygreen developed turmeric potency+, which features 500 milligrams of full-spectrum turmeric root extract delivered with polar-nonpolar-sandwich (PNS) technology. PNS technology is clinically shown to enhance turmeric's bioavailability tenfold, to help you get as many brain-supporting benefits from the root as possible.*† 

And beyond that, turmeric potency+ also contains other potent ingredients: full-spectrum ginger root extract (which also uses PNS technology) and piperine from black pepper fruit extract, to ensure your body can fully take advantage of the antioxidant actions of these plant extracts. 

The takeaway

We could all do more to support our brain health and neuroplasticity as we age, and getting more turmeric into your day-to-day is one way to do that. Just make sure if you're supplementing it, you're going for a highly bioavailable option with research-backed ingredients, like turmeric potency+.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

Researchers Just Found A Really Good Reason To Get Your Biological Age Tested
Integrative Health

Researchers Just Found A Really Good Reason To Get Your Biological Age Tested

Hannah Frye

I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day
Integrative Health

I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

These Foods Could Increase Alzheimer's Risk, New Research Says
Integrative Health

These Foods Could Increase Alzheimer's Risk, New Research Says

Sarah Regan

This Tasty Protein Shake Keeps Me Full For Up To 4 Hours (& Doesn't Taste Like Feet)*
Integrative Health

This Tasty Protein Shake Keeps Me Full For Up To 4 Hours (& Doesn't Taste Like Feet)*

Braelyn Wood

Add These Foods To Your Grocery List To Lower Cognitive Decline Risk Up To 27%
Integrative Health

Add These Foods To Your Grocery List To Lower Cognitive Decline Risk Up To 27%

Hannah Frye

The 4 Supplements This Nutrition Scientist Takes Daily For Muscle & Brain Health*
Integrative Health

The 4 Supplements This Nutrition Scientist Takes Daily For Muscle & Brain Health*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Biohacking & Toxic Masculinity: How Women Dismantled The Boys' Club
Women's Health

Biohacking & Toxic Masculinity: How Women Dismantled The Boys' Club

Jamie Schneider

Women Have Been Ignored In Medical Research For Far Too Long — Until Now
Women's Health

Women Have Been Ignored In Medical Research For Far Too Long — Until Now

Jamie Schneider

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones
Integrative Health

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones

Emma Loewe

