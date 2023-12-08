Board-certified nutrition specialist and gut health expert Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS, adds that "Turmeric can help to build, restore, and reestablish new pathways, new habits, and really the learning and adaptation of our brain."* She notes that turmeric also helps to combat free radicals in the body2 , which is good news for your brain.* Plus, one of its key bioactives, curcumin, has been shown in animal studies to help normalize the activity of neurotransmitters involved in the production of feel-good hormones, like serotonin and dopamine3 .*