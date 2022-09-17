Antioxidants are known for their many health-supporting benefits, and lucky for us, there are a lot of ways to get more of them. One of our favorite antioxidant-supporting ingredients is none other than turmeric, which comes with a host of other nutritional perks, too.

Turmeric and its main active ingredient, curcuminoids (curcumin being the famous one), also help fight cellular oxidative stress and nurture a healthy inflammatory response—which is good news for your brain function, joint comfort, heart health, and more.* Ready to start working more turmeric into your daily routine? Here are five easy ways to do so, from health and nutrition experts: