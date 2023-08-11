At the end of the day, choosing to consume bone broth or supplement with collagen powder is up to personal preference. What's more, you don't have to pick one or the other (Ferira consumes both, by the way)! However, it is important to note that collagen peptides have been more extensively researched and contain consistent, notable amounts of collagen. So if you're going to pick one for collagen-centric benefits, collagen supplements are the most reliable route.