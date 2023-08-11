A thoughtfully formulated collagen powder, however, typically contains 10 or more grams of collagen, Ferira says, making it a perhaps more reliable and potent option (like mbg's beauty & gut collagen+, which delivers 17.7 grams of collagen per scoop). This is helpful for those hoping to make collagen a regular (read: daily) part of their routine.

The other significant difference between the two is the amount of research available. "Bone broth has a very small body of published studies," Ferira says, "most of which are preclinical (rodents). These animal models demonstrate anti-inflammatory properties1 of bone broth as well as gut health and neuroprotective benefits2 ."

On the other hand, research on collagen peptides is both extensive and growing. "Collagen peptides have decades of research, so those clinical trials (especially in the skin health arena) are now so numerous, they've been compiled into systematic reviews and meta-analyses3 ," Ferira explains. Indeed, the compilation of science clearly demonstrates that regular consumption of collagen peptide supplements promotes skin hydration and elasticity while combating wrinkles3 head-on.*

Many people consume bone broth for the additional good-for-you ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glutamine, which is why we included those functional bioactives in our collagen powder as well. This way, you're not missing out on the extra benefits.

Again, at the end of the day, this doesn't have to be a one-or-the-other scenario. "They each deliver a unique array of mammalian protein and other functional ingredients," Ferira explains. So while collagen may have more research to back up its benefits, there's no need to make the two mutually exclusive.