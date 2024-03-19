This bowl is basically deconstructed tuna sushi, and it’s for days when I crave sushi but don’t have fresh tuna on hand. I make this canned tuna version for lunch a lot during the week. And when I’m looking for something a little lighter, I substitute romaine lettuce for the rice. Other options: If you have leftover brown or white rice, use that instead of sushi rice and just drizzle the reheated rice with a little seasoned rice vinegar. Or you can do a crispy rice situation: Drizzle a little neutral oil in a large skillet, mash the rice down, and fry until golden and crispy.