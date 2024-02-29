Advertisement
Spicy Chicken Salad Makes An Easy, High Protein Lunch
Spicy Chicken Salad
麻辣雞肉沙拉
Mala jirou shala
Serves 2
Shredded Chicken
- 1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and cut lengthwise into ¼ inch-thick slices
- 1 scallion, both white and green parts, chopped
- 1 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorns
- 8 ounces/ 225g boneless, skinless chicken breast
Sauce
- 2 tablespoons black vinegar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons light soy sauce
- 1 ½ tablespoons Chili Oil or your favorite brand
- 1 ½ tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
Salad
- 1 head romaine lettuce, coarsely chopped
- 1 large English cucumber, thinly sliced crosswise
- 1 scallion, both white and green parts, chopped
- For garnish
- Fresh cilantro leaves
- Fried Shallots
Protein Check
Directions
- Prepare the shredded chicken: In a large pot, combine the ginger, scallions, Sichuan peppercorns, and chicken. Add enough water to cover the chicken and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Once the water starts boiling, cook for 4 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover with a lid, and let sit for 18 minutes, until the chicken is white and fully cooked. Transfer the chicken to a medium bowl to cool completely. Discard the cooking liquid.
- Once the chicken has fully cooled, shred it with a fork.
- Make the sauce: In a small bowl, stir together the black vinegar, light soy sauce, chili oil, sesame oil, sugar, and sesame seeds.
- Assemble the salad: In a large bowl, toss together the lettuce, cucumber, scallions, and shredded chicken. Pour the sauce over the salad and toss to combine. Garnish with the cilantro and fried shallots.
NOTE: If you’re making this in advance, store the lettuce and cucumbers in a separate container without the sauce to ensure they stay nice and crunchy.
Reprinted with permission from Tiffy Cooks: 88 Easy Asian Recipes from My Family to Yours. by Tiffy Chen. Copyright © 2024 by Yin Chu Chen and Tokytiffy Consulting Ltd. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Ching Ying Wong. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York.
