Integrative Health

The Supplement That Helped Me Beat My All-Day, Insatiable Hunger

March 22, 2024
mbg Executive Editor
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen. Previously she worked at Inverse, Men's Journal, and Condé Nast.
Image by Giada Canu / Stocksy
March 22, 2024

This past year, just when I thought I'd figured out what foods make me feel my best, my appetite changed suddenly. I was more snacky, constantly thinking about my next meal and just, well, wanting to eat more. 

My doctor asked me how much protein I was eating, and as a vegetarian for 10 years, I realized I probably could do better there. So, after a decade of no meat, I started eating meat again (that's a story for a different day). Even with the upped protein intake, I was still so hungry.

That's when I learned about fiber and the direct relationship it has with satiety, or feeling full. 

Why does fiber matter?

Did you know that just 5% of Americans1 get enough fiber every day? That means 95% of Americans (so, like, most) aren't meeting their recommended daily needs. How much fiber you need per day varies from person to person, but for me, it's at least 25 grams. (Spoiler alert: I wasn't getting anywhere near that!)

And besides its benefits for gut health and digestion, fiber enhances feelings of satiety2, which help you feel full for longer—a feeling I desperately wanted in my life. While I think of myself as having a pretty healthy diet (my plate is often an amalgamation of veggies, grains, and both plant-based and animal protein, and I, for the most part, avoid processed foods), when I crunched the numbers of my go-to meals, I was coming up short on my fiber intake.

When I start my day with fiber supplementation, I stick to three meals a day and the incessant snack monster in my head takes the day off. 

Why organic fiber potency+ is my go-to solution for satiety

Fiber is a complex carb that comes from fruits, veggies, whole grains, and legumes—all foods I eat plenty of. In fact, many of these 25 high-fiber foods show up in my weekly (if not daily) rotation. And yet, I still wasn't hitting the recommended daily intake.

I wanted to see if getting closer to 25 grams per day would help me feel satiated. And as if it was meant to be, we released our very own fiber product: organic fiber potency+

This powder fiber supplement blends so easily into whatever I'm drinking. A hot beverage works great, but sometimes, for efficiency's sake, I just toss it in my protein shaker and knock it back with 8 ounces of water. It doesn't taste like anything and mixes amazingly well. When I start my day with fiber supplementation, I stick to three meals a day and the incessant snack monster in my head takes the day off. 

The organic guar fiber, green kiwifruit, and mushroom trio (reishi, shiitake, oyster) help get me to my goal of 25 grams per day while also providing added gut benefits (like supporting digestion3, promoting gut microbiome diversity and abundance4, and reducing bloat5) and helping me maintain healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels6.* 

The takeaway

Metabolic health is a particular passion of mine, and here I was, eating healthy but still struggling with blood sugar balance and satiety. I knew these were red flags, and all it took was a little leg up from organic fiber potency+ to get me to a place where food wasn't always on the brain. The additional benefits? They're pure icing on the cake.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

