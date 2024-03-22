And besides its benefits for gut health and digestion, fiber enhances feelings of satiety2 , which help you feel full for longer—a feeling I desperately wanted in my life. While I think of myself as having a pretty healthy diet (my plate is often an amalgamation of veggies, grains, and both plant-based and animal protein, and I, for the most part, avoid processed foods), when I crunched the numbers of my go-to meals, I was coming up short on my fiber intake.