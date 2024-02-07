"We are what we eat, and that starts in our gut. As a chef and nutritional psychiatrist, I specialize in the many intricate ways that food and health intersect. You can choose to nourish your gut with healthful nutrition and, in turn, enrich whole-body health (including your mind, thanks to the gut-brain axis). For example, by nurturing our gut daily with an array of plants and their functional fibers, our gut can then nurture us. That's exactly why mindbodygreen thoughtfully formulated organic fiber potency+, a powerful vegan blend of organic plant fibers from beans, mushrooms, and kiwifruit, combined with a targeted probiotic. This is synbiotic synergy at its best!"