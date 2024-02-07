Advertisement
The Fiber Supplement Dietitians & Chefs Love Adding To Daily Meals
From digestion and regularity to the gut microbiome and metabolic health, fiber plays a role in systems that impact the frequency and health of your bowel movements, the strength of your immune defenses, and so much more.*
Despite its slew of benefits, a whopping 95% of American adults and children1 fail to consume enough fiber each day.And over time, neglecting your fiber needs can lead to issues with digestive health, bloat, immune resilience, mental well-being, and regularity. Simply put, we can't ignore this problem any longer—and at mindbodygreen, we aren't.
That's why we formulated our very own organic fiber potency+.This USDA-certified organic vegan fiber powder packs a whole lot of GI support in each and every scoop—including 6 grams of functional plant fibers (soluble, insoluble, and prebiotic) from organic legumes (guar bean), veggies (reishi, maitake, and oyster mushrooms), and fruit (green kiwifruit); plus a unique, spore-forming probiotic strain (Bacillus subtilis ATCC122264 as Sporevia™).* All of that, and zero additives in each scoop!
This innovative, plant-powered blend of organic ingredients supports natural detoxification, bolsters gut microbiome diversity and abundance, promotes gastrointestinal motility and healthy bowel movements, and keeps you feeling full and satisfied for longer.*
With all these incredible and science-backed health benefits, it's no surprise culinary dietitians, professional chefs, cookbook authors, nutritional psychiatrists, health coaches, and nutrition scientists alike love adding organic fiber potency+ to their everyday beverages and meals to boost their (and their clients') daily fiber intake.
Below, see how nutrition and culinary experts utilize mbg's functional fiber supplement to support whole-body health and tackle the nation's fiber crisis—one scoop at a time!*
"By nurturing our gut daily with an array of plants and their functional fibers, our gut can then nurture us."
"We are what we eat, and that starts in our gut. As a chef and nutritional psychiatrist, I specialize in the many intricate ways that food and health intersect. You can choose to nourish your gut with healthful nutrition and, in turn, enrich whole-body health (including your mind, thanks to the gut-brain axis). For example, by nurturing our gut daily with an array of plants and their functional fibers, our gut can then nurture us. That's exactly why mindbodygreen thoughtfully formulated organic fiber potency+, a powerful vegan blend of organic plant fibers from beans, mushrooms, and kiwifruit, combined with a targeted probiotic. This is synbiotic synergy at its best!"
—Uma Naidoo, M.D., nutritional psychiatrist & biologist, professional chef & bestselling author
"Prebiotic fibers literally feed the good bugs that reside in our digestive tract."
"A whopping 95% of Americans fail to consume enough fiber—that's a huge nutrient gap with significant health consequences. Just like our bones require calcium and vitamin D, our gut requires fiber every day. In fact, it craves fiber. That's because prebiotic fibers literally feed the good bugs that reside in our digestive tract, supporting everything from gut integrity and microbial balance to regular bowel movements, satiety, immunity, and blood sugar balance. That's why I love organic fiber potency+ from mindbodygreen. This daily scoop offers a rich and clean source of organic plant fibers."*
—Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, registered dietitian, integrative nutrition health coach & author
"Vegan, organic blend of diverse plant fibers for gut and whole-body health"
"Many of my clients are looking for actionable ways to include fiber in their patterns of eating. Daily fiber requirements for children and adults are actually quite high—ranging from 21 to 38 grams, depending on age and sex assigned at birth. First, leaning into a variety of colorful plants is a great way to include fiber. For those looking to further increase or bridge their fiber gap, a supplement can be helpful, and organic fiber potency+ is one option I recommend. This family-friendly, vegan, organic blend of diverse plant fibers supplies 6 grams of prebiotic fiber to support gut and whole-body health."*
—Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, registered dietitian & cookbook author
"Fiber is one of the most underconsumed nutrients by adults and children alike."
"Optimal health requires nutritious foods. As a dietitian specializing in fertility and pre- and postnatal health, I help clients identify key nutrient gaps and ways to address those opportunities in a sustainable and personalized way. Fiber is one of the most underconsumed nutrients by adults and children alike. I like to complement a plant-plentiful approach to eating with a smart supplement: organic fiber potency+. Thanks to the diverse organic fibers (from guar bean, a mushroom trio, and kiwi) and built-in Bacillus subtilis strain, you gain prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic support in each scoop."*
—Monica Pang Rogers, MPH, RDN, dietitian, educator & prenatal nutrition specialist
"My favorite (easy!) fiber addition for tea, coffee, smoothies, and more"
"Whether I'm cooking a meal for my family or helping empower my clients to eat healthfully to better their health and longevity, I always embrace a realistic and enjoyable approach. Making beautiful food is something I love, which is why fiber is core to my personal nutrition philosophy. Soluble and insoluble fibers are wonderful nutrients found in colorful foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, and more. That's why I'm so excited by the beautiful blend of organic soluble and insoluble plant fibers in mbg's organic fiber potency+. It's my favorite (easy!) fiber addition for tea, coffee, smoothies, and more."
—Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, registered dietitian & creator of Beautiful Eats & Things
"Clinically shown to be gentle on the gut while promoting healthy stools and more"
"After researching fiber for over 15 years, I can certainly speak to the critical importance of consuming sufficient amounts of this essential nutrient daily but also the diverse set of health benefits that come along with it! That's why I'm impressed by the leading soluble fiber in mbg's organic fiber potency+, Sunfiber®. This hardworking prebiotic fiber from guar bean is low FODMAP and is one of the most extensively researched fibers. It's clinically shown to be gentle on the gut while promoting healthy stools, regularity, SCFA production, gut microbial balance, satiety, healthy glucose and cholesterol levels, and more."*
—Derek Timm, Ph.D., RDN, nutrition scientist & technical sales director at Taiyo International
"Diverse array of plant fibers and a targeted probiotic all in one"
"One of the best forms of self-care I know is consuming nourishing, wholesome nutrition. That's why I love creating delectable recipes and helping clients infuse more nutritional goodness into their lives with ease, confidence, and mindfulness. Since it can be very difficult to achieve our daily fiber needs through diet alone, I recommend a daily dose of fiber through a smart supplement by mindbodygreen: organic fiber potency+. In addition to the pristine quality of this vegan, organic blend (with zero additives), the formula is also innovative, providing a diverse array of plant fibers and a targeted probiotic all in one."
—Huma Chaudhry, R.D., LDN, clinical & culinary dietitian
"Organic fiber blend with pre-, pro-, and postbiotic support—that's a total win"
As a hormone health coach, I always recommend that my clients increase their fiber intake—not only to help detoxify the body and balance their hormones daily but to help with satiation, gut immunity, and blood sugar balance. As a chef, I look for clean, quality sources of fiber that won't affect the flavor of my dishes. To find an organic fiber blend that improves gut and whole-body health with pre-, pro-, and postbiotic support—that's a total win. I cannot wait to share organic fiber potency+ with my clients and friends. mbg does it again with this incredible and smart product!"*
—Federica Muggenberg, NHC, HHC, AADP, integrative chef & nutritional/hormone health coach
"Vegan, organic, family-friendly, GI-boosting, powerhouse fiber blend I recommend, from farm to table"
"As a farm-based dietitian working on a 300-year-old family farm, I develop recipes and meals that provide opportunities for individuals and families (including my own) to maximize their GI health through enhanced relationships with food and nutrition. Some of the key ingredients used in my menu development are fruits and vegetables—two food groups known for their ability to nourish the gut microbiome, not just feed the belly. mbg developed its organic fiber potency+ using these same whole plant foods as the foundation for their vegan, organic, family-friendly, GI-boosting, powerhouse fiber blend (one I recommend, from farm to table)."*
—Catherine Kling Nourse, MPH, RDN, L.D., owner/operator of Veg Out at Nourse Farm (1722)
"Science-backed efficacy for smooth digestion, as well as gut immunity and barrier integrity"
"Since I'm a research and development scientist for nutrition ingredients, I have a keen eye and respect for innovative, high-quality products that are effective and practically useful. mbg's organic fiber potency+ is all of these things. Along with a hardy probiotic strain, this formula delivers a vegan blend of organic plant fibers from guar bean, kiwi, and even mushrooms. The TriCelium™ organic whole mushroom blend (reishi, maitake, and oyster varieties) provides functional fungi and their intrinsic beta-glucans—unique soluble fibers with science-backed efficacy for smooth digestion, as well as gut immunity and barrier integrity."*
—Mallory Goggans, M.S., research & development scientist at NutriScience Innovations
