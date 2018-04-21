3 Mindfulness Practices You Can Do With Your Kids

I remember it well. I was sitting at my family’s altar as my mom wore a monk’s robe, lighting incense and dedicating her stillness and silence to our Vietnamese ancestors. Meditation was an integral piece of my childhood. Needless to say, I didn’t have a conventional upbringing, at least not when it comes to spirituality. My mom, a feisty Vietnamese Buddhist woman, and my dad, a psychologist and practicing Presbyterian, raised me in a hybrid Buddhist/Christian home. One Sunday, I would attend temple with my mom to meditate among yellow-robed monks, and the next week, I would sing hymns in church with my dad. But through the common denominator of acceptance and altruism, the rich spirituality of my childhood was a tremendous gift. My parents came from two different walks of life, intentionally merging their lives of East and West as they were dedicated to living a life of love and acceptance.

My mother formally introduced me to meditation through the Buddhist lens, and my father was all about spending mindful time in nature's beauty. It was through my exposure to mindfulness and meditation as a young child that I later embarked on the path of becoming a mindfulness-based psychotherapist. Some of the profound benefits I’ve likely experienced as a result of beginning meditation as a child include increased focus, enhanced ability to deal with life stressors, high levels of compassion, emotional regulation skills, and the ability to fully receive joy. Studies show that teaching mindfulness-based skills, such as meditation, to children indeed enhances their capacity to cope with stress. Here are three meditative techniques I recommend to children of all ages: