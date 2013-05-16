6 Steps To Organize Your Home Office Into A Place Of Power

Do you work from home, or have an office desk set up at home? Are you juggling multiple projects on your desk, leaving it constantly disorganized and messy?

I work mostly from home, and my desk is the focal point of where I spend most of the time doing business with my real estate and feng shui clients, writing, paying bills, and sometimes, eating breakfast and painting my nails!

As a Feng Shui Practitioner, I'm mindful of the “active chaos” on my desk. Whether you work from home full or part time, your home office has to be your “place of power.” It's a place where you attract prospective clients, generate leads and earn a living. You're associating directly with the wealth and prosperity aspect of your life. Therefore, your space needs be organized and arranged in a way that aligns with your goals and desires, optimizing your capacity to stay disciplined and productive.

In feng shui, keeping your desk organized is not an option — it’s absolutely mandatory.

Feng shui has been around for thousands of years, and its practice has long since crossed over cultures, interpreted and shared by generations of practitioners. For the purpose of this illustration, I’ll explain how you can organize your home office desk using feng shui, excluding any discussions on yin-yang and the Five Elements.

1. Choose safety over beauty.

In feng shui, our goal is to minimize stress and irritability by choosing furniture with rounded corners. And this includes your desk. Sharp corners and edges, often referred to as “poison arrows,” can stop the energy flowing around your space in a natural, balanced, and positive cycle. Additionally, sharp corners can hurt us physically if we accidentally jab or poke ourselves when we walk around our desk in a tight space.

2. Sit on your throne.

Be the king or queen of your business. Choose a chair that's absolutely the most comfortable thing you’ve ever sat on. Your ability to be effective is considerably enhanced by a great chair. Pick one that you love and can easily adjust, is ergonomically correct, and has excellent support.

3. Be in a power position.

Take a moment and think of the office of a successful CEO. What do you see? You notice a CEO who “sees” everything. Make every detail of your space serve you by arranging your desk in a power position. The best power position is to place your desk where you have a perfect view of the door, a pleasant view of a window, and a solid wall behind you. This will give you complete support from the back and a commanding view from the front.

4. Declutter.

Throw out old receipts, outdated to-do lists, magazines, bills, mail, dishes, nail polish remover, and anything else that doesn't belong on your desk.

5. Find a home for everything.

Every object must have a home. Store them away so you know exactly where they are when you need them. This will eliminate wasted time and feelings of annoyance when you can’t find what you need, when you need them!

6. Bless your desk.

There are different space clearing techniques, but I often like to burn sage over my desk to quickly cleanse and call in new energy. Lighting a candle or incense, ringing a bell, clapping, or playing music are also options. There's no hard-and-fast rule to doing this, but I bless my desk whenever I have successfully completed a business transaction. Simply thanking your space for allowing you to do what you do is just as effective!

You can apply feng shui anytime, anywhere, no matter how small or big your space is! Remember to always surround yourself with things you love, keep the space organized, clutter free and beautiful, periodically change it up, and have fun!