How to Activate Your Navel Chakra
If you're looking for empowerment, energy and increased willpower, activate your Navel Chakra. This energy wheel in the body, also known as the Manipura Chakra, is related to our core center and acts as the storehouse of energy for our vital organs.
Located just above the stomach, in the solar plexus, this chakra is energetically related to our self-value in relationships with others and the world around us. It stokes the fire that moves prana (life force) through in the body. It also allows us to live with the instincts of personal empowerment and positive self-esteem that compliments developing a healthy ego.
A powerful mantra to practice to connect to your most authentic self is: I am in touch with my inner power.
You can also create an Sankalpa (intention) by identifying an energy or quality you’d like to cultivate, such as confidence or power, and repeat to yourself: I am confident or I am powerful.
In order to physically connect to your center and activate the energy of the Manipura Chakra, you can practice the three core strengthening exercises in the video below.
Don’t worry, these exercises can be challenging. So don’t beat yourself up if you find them to be difficult. Take a break, remember to breathe, and keep practicing until you can do each of these exercises for a minute.
Most importantly, we’re looking to connect to a sense of inner power. So if you’re struggling, continue repeating your mantra and breathing with intention. Not only will you have stronger abs and perhaps a flatter stomach, but you’ll also have a greater confidence and sense of willpower.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.