The Transformative Powers of 'Bija Mantra' Meditation

Sohini Trehan
In Vedic tradition, “Bija Mantras” are used as tools for the expansion and widening of one’s mind by utilizing the power of sound vibrations. “Mantra” is a Sanskrit word made up of two syllables: “man” (mind) and “tra” (liberate). Thus in its most literal translation the word “Mantra” means “to liberate one’s mind”. In Sanskrit a “seed” is called “Bija.” The word “Mantra” when translated by virtue of its practical use relates to a sound that can “create transformation.”

Certain sounds which cannot be translated into a literal meaning but have the power to create great transformative growth and expansion in humans at the physical, emotional and spiritual levels are known as “Bija” or Seed Mantras.

The Source of Bija Mantras

To truly understand the transformative power of “Bija Mantras, we need to realize that any form of sound in the universe is vibrational energy. Human speech or words is also a combination of sound waves each of which resonates at specific vibrational frequencies. According to ancient Indian texts as well as the latest works in quantum physics, the whole universe was created through cosmic sound energy which was then followed by heat and light energy and eventually life forms. So sound vibrations are intimately connected to our “prana” or “life energy”.

How Bija Mantras Work

In Vedic healing and spiritual traditions, specific mono syllable seed sounds or “Bija Mantras” were developed to create balance and harmony in the human body, mind and soul. Each and every part of our body functions at a specific rhythm and pulse and when all our systems are balanced and tuned with each other we experience perfect harmony and health. On the other hand, any imbalance in our body can lead to mental, physical or emotional dis-ease. Sound therapy is a very effective way to heal and rejuvenate ourselves as every cell in our body is mainly composed of water which makes them excellent sound resonators! Thanks to the recent developments in the field of Psychoacoustics, the ancient practice of using sound energy for holistic healing practices is now gaining even more credibility!

Photo: @Tijana87

A Simple Yet Powerful Bija Mantra Meditation Ritual

In yoga there are 7 specific Bija Mantras that vibrationally align our energy centers or chakras through sound energy:

1. Root ChakraBija mantra: LAM (Pronouncd as lum in alum )

2. Sacral ChakraVAM (vum as in thumb)

3. Solar Plexus ChakraRAM (rum)

4. Heart ChakraYAM (yum as in yummy)

5. Throat ChakraHAM (hum as in humming)

6. Third Eye ChakraU ( u as in uber)

7. Crown ChakraOm (aum)

You can chant each mantra while lying down or by sitting in a cross legged meditation pose. You can focus on a particular chakra and chant its specific seed mantra repetitively in one sitting or do all seven in succession one after the other. These mantras are very powerful even when they are chanted silently.

The expansion of the mind from the “I” into the all encompassing cosmic energy is a wondrous transformation. Let us all lead each other through this divine journey with unconditional love, light and joy!

