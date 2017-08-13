Here's Why You Keep Attracting The Wrong Guys + How To Manifest The RIGHT One

Right now is a perfect time to think about the beliefs you hold about men. Go deep.

Delve into your childhood. Think about all your male role models growing up. Now, think about your previous relationships. Are there similarities? Most likely there are a few. You want to get down to the nitty-gritty of all of the beliefs you hold about men. For instance, if you dad cheated on your mom growing up, one of your beliefs could be that men are cheaters. If your past partners always held the car door open for you, it could be: Men are chivalrous.

Next, write down all the positive and negative beliefs you hold about men. This will help you understand how your beliefs are influencing the people you attract. Circle the ones you want to let go of, and find positive versions of those beliefs.

For example, if one of your beliefs is that men are cheaters, you could change it to men are faithful in relationships. Next, write down all the men you know who are faithful in relationships. Make it your mission to prove to yourself that your new belief is true. This writing exercise will help you release beliefs about men that are no longer serving you.