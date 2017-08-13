Here's Why You Keep Attracting The Wrong Guys + How To Manifest The RIGHT One
Are you that person who calls your friends on a regular basis telling them about the sleazy guy you've just met? Perhaps they're married and looking for some side action, or they're already acting too clingy and want to get you pregnant without getting to know you as a person. Whatever the case, you're starting to realize there's a recurring theme with the guys you're attracting.
"Wherever your focus goes, your energy flows."
This undesirable type continues to be interested in you, and it makes you question "Am I putting something out there to the universe that's attracting the same type of guys?" Hallelujah! I'm thrilled you asked, because the answer is yes. Yes, you are.
If you're having a eureka moment right now, that's great! You're in the right place. Here are a few simple things that will help you start changing who you attract:
1. Don't put energy into the relationships that aren't right for you.
After you've had an encounter with a dodgy potential partner, do you often find yourself repeating the same story to your friends, family, bartenders, and/or anyone who will listen to you? This is an issue! Essentially you're giving this ineligible "type of guy" too much energy and attention.
Monitor your behavior after dates. Do you continue to text this ultimately unsuitable type of guy—even worse, do you go on additional dates with him? Be honest with yourself. Are these interactions fulfilling your ego so you can feel more wanted or desired? If so, your actions are sending a clear message to the universe: that you must want more of this in your life. Have you ever heard the quote "Wherever your focus goes your energy flows?" This is a great reminder that you don't want to put your time and energy into anything that you don't value.
End the story. If this type of guy messages you, don't respond. Letting go of any stories, thoughts, and communication will allow you to focus your energy on what it is you want.
2. Understand your beliefs about men.
Right now is a perfect time to think about the beliefs you hold about men. Go deep.
Delve into your childhood. Think about all your male role models growing up. Now, think about your previous relationships. Are there similarities? Most likely there are a few. You want to get down to the nitty-gritty of all of the beliefs you hold about men. For instance, if you dad cheated on your mom growing up, one of your beliefs could be that men are cheaters. If your past partners always held the car door open for you, it could be: Men are chivalrous.
Next, write down all the positive and negative beliefs you hold about men. This will help you understand how your beliefs are influencing the people you attract. Circle the ones you want to let go of, and find positive versions of those beliefs.
For example, if one of your beliefs is that men are cheaters, you could change it to men are faithful in relationships. Next, write down all the men you know who are faithful in relationships. Make it your mission to prove to yourself that your new belief is true. This writing exercise will help you release beliefs about men that are no longer serving you.
3. Try energy healing.
Booking a Reiki session can help you get rid of negative vibrations that could be attracting all the rotten eggs. Receiving positive vibes can help you let go of negative thoughts and feelings that could be holding you back from attracting your special someone.
How does this work?
Whether you can see it or not, energy is all around us, flowing, bouncing, radiating through every fiber of our beings. When you get an energy healing session, it will balance and release negative energy that needs to be cleared. When your energy is more clear you'll be able to attract from a more grounded and positive space. As a certified Reiki practitioner, I've had many clients notice a difference in the quality of guys they attract after one to two sessions.
I hope these tips will help you meet someone amazing. Because you are amazing. When you're in a centered, grounded, positive, and clear space, anything is possible.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.