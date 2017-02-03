How To Combine Tantra, Yoga & Meditation For Sexual Empowerment

I found yoga as a way to connect my body, mind, and spirit. Because of my sexual abuse, I hated how sexual my body was. It only brought me pain. I numbed myself and disconnected. Through inhaling and exhaling during yoga, I could feel positive energy in my body for the first time. And I began to feel comfortable in my own skin.

Even though yoga and meditation helped, something was missing. I knew I still had to find a way to channel my sexual energy without shame. I had heard tantra described as sexual yoga and started studying it. I was so excited I finally found a path that incorporated all of me. It was a way to connect my sexual and spiritual energy in a healthy way. And, most importantly, it taught me not to feel ashamed of my sexuality—to embrace being a sexual woman instead of feeling fear or shame.

My big sexual breakthrough came when I was at an ashram. I practiced a tantric technique—tantric breast massage—on myself. Even though I'd had orgasms before, they were always a way to escape my pain instead of a way to honor my body. When I let go of the shame and guilt and learned to worship and honor my sexuality, I had my first orgasm that wasn't followed by feelings of guilt and shame—the first orgasm where I felt truly connected to myself. I felt empowered. I didn't hate that sexual energy that had previously only brought me pain. Instead, I appreciated my sexual energy and viewed it as sacred and spiritual.

I felt a monumental shift in my consciousness. That was the first time I realized sex could be empowering. It stripped away layers of shame. Suddenly, I was liberated. I was a goddess. And once this happened, I wanted to share it with everyone in the world.

Like me, you need to address the sexual aspect head-on and that's where tantra comes in. Even though yoga is amazing and beautiful and meditation helps calm your mind and get centered, there's still a taboo around sexuality. So even in these holistic areas that help you heal your body, mind, and soul, that sexual taboo can keep you from healing fully.

To help you reconnect with your sexual energy and yoni (your most sacred space—your vagina), I suggest this jade egg program. It can help you feel more comfortable and strong physically and help you to simply feel more while releasing trauma.