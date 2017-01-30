Struggling To Open Up After A Heartbreak? It Might Not Be For The Reason You Think

You were brave. You let yourself love fully. You were vulnerable. And you were crushed when the person you gave your heart to abused your love or moved on. Now, even though you want a healthy new relationship, it's hard to trust again.

Does this sound familiar? It's not just you. I'm a therapist as well as a dating coach. As such, I'm well aware that many people re-entering the dating field after a bad experience are understandably cautious. They have seen the darkness and felt the pain of losing love.

For most this isn't just an intellectual decision. It's a feeling. You might genuinely want to date, but find it hard to feel excited about anyone you meet. Or you lose any emerging feelings of attraction for them over the slightest thing. Or you just feel flat and exhausted when you think about dating.

On some level, you know you're protecting yourself from being hurt again, but you can’t control the way you feel. It's like knowing you should eat a healthy meal but having absolutely no appetite. What to do?