The Reasons I Expect Nothing From My Husband

I don't expect anything from my husband. I don't expect him to wash the dishes, to play with our kids, to pay the bills, or to take out the trash. Now, before you write me off as crazy, read another paragraph or two. What I'm about to say may change your marriage for the better.

See, I don't believe in conventional gender roles. I don't think women should be submissive to their husbands. I believe that marriage is a partnership. It is a balance of power built on unconditional love. I don't expect my husband to know what I need without my telling him. How could he? I don't expect him to act a certain way if that's not who he is. I don't even expect him to love me. Instead, I show him love. I ask him for what I need. And I trust him without expectation.

So what does a marriage void of expectations look like? It's sometimes fun, sometimes messy, sometimes easy, often passionate, and occasionally hard. But it is always authentic, liberating, and beautiful. Let me explain a little more about how our expectations trip us up.