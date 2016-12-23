Why Sacred Masturbation Is The Key To Getting What You Want In The Bedroom

Question: I am a 70-year-old woman, married for 25 years to a man who has no interest in sex. I love him. We cuddle and kiss. But that’s where it ends. I’ve asked him if we could lie down together and just stroke each other sexually without intercourse, but he has refused. His response to me is to use my vibrator, which I do quite often. Alone. Do you have any suggestions for how I can go about getting my needs met?

Thank you for your question. Know that you are not alone in seeking help with this issue. And let me say from the jump, I want you to resist the temptation to make this about age. One of my students is 72 and is having the best sex she’s ever had with her husband after doing tantra in tandem with my jade egg method.

Now, on to the not so great news. Unfortunately, there are a lot of sexless marriages. According to a New York Times article, “sexless marriage” is the top marriage-related search on Google—more than “unhappy” or “loveless” marriage. That says a lot.

Whether you’re in a sexless marriage, single and dating someone who isn’t treating you the way you want, or single and not getting as many dates as you want, you must begin by understanding that the way someone else treats you has more to do with their own issues than with yours. They probably aren’t comfortable talking about their issues because, though we know how to be naked with our bodies, we often don’t know how to be naked with our emotions.

Since this is such a common issue, I want you to take a little quiz. Those of you reading this at home can ask yourself the following as well.

If you find yourself in a relationship where your partner doesn’t want to have sex with you as much as you want, do you: