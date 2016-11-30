10 Ways To Attract The Love Of Your Life

Before signing up for a dating site, it's become common practice to make a list of desirable qualities we hope to find in our future mates. Honesty, intelligence, and sense of humor make almost every list. Values can involve politics or religion while lifestyle choices cover everything from daily routines to food preferences to dreams for the future.

Once you have a list like this in mind (or if you already do), ask which of the qualities that you listed accurately describe you.

Why do this? Because the Law of Attraction says we can't attract anything we don't already have. That's why relationship coaches advise clients to clean up their own houses first, so to speak. Only then will you be ready to find the kind of person you want to invite inside.

If and when you decide to get into the dating game (online or IRL), focus on embodying the qualities you hope to find in others rather than picking your potential paramours apart. We've all heard horror stories from friends who ventured forth on a dating site only to get discouraged by what they encountered. One never knows whether these seekers really brought their best selves to their endeavor, but you can decide to do so right now. It's not only fair to those you will encounter, but it also demonstrates that you embody the qualities you seek.

Here are 10 ways to use an "ideal mate" list to bring your best to the dating world: