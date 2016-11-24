Do 3 Minutes of This Kundalini Yoga Exercise Every Day For Better Sex

Sat Kriya is a powerful Kundalini kriya known to work on all levels of your being. Sat Kriya is so effective because it balances the energies of the lower chakras by stimulating your navel point, or third chakra, which puts your first and second chakras into alignment. When the navel point, your nuclear power, is balanced and stimulated, your confidence can resurrect. It grounds you, allowing for better digestion and elimination, and helps you transcend fears.

The main impact of this kriya is to tone the nervous system, to calm emotions, and to channel creative and sexual energies of the body. Because you're pulling together in unison your lower chakras, which are associated with your fundamental emotions and needs, the effects are multiplied. Your entire reproductive system is strengthened as you transmute sexual energy into creative energy. It relaxes phobias about sexuality and controls sexual impulsivity. Sat Kriya is an excellent practice for those who are anxious, fearful, or severely insecure.

This kriya also powerfully strengthens your voice and is a powerful thyroid-strengthening ritual. My teacher assigned Sat Kriya to me as part of my own daily healing practice, and I've heard time and time again how my voice has radically changed since I began! I now speak with more confidence and clarity than I had ever previously. My speech is direct, unwavering, and secure.