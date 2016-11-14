5 Reasons Introverts Are The Best People To Live With

Not so many years ago, I didn't know there were such things as introversion or extroversion. I just wanted to be popular. I wanted to communicate easily, make jokes, and easily understand people. I called that "sociability."

Though I didn't succeed in talking to guys I liked or to strangers, I was pretty comfortable communicating with my closest friends. So, when I learned the word extrovert, I thought I was one. It made me happy, and I kept telling everyone how matey I was.

But the happiness didn't last long. One day, when my closest friend (who had a psychology background) said to me, "You're a classic introvert," I was surprised and confused. But I was in my teens, and introversion sounded like a cool way to differentiate myself, so I wasn't too broken up about it. So, before too long, I started telling everyone I was an introvert.

Until, you know, I grew up.

Over the years, I met a lot of introverts who looked at life very differently than I did.

I met a lot of true extroverts whose rambunctious energy absorbed an environment in seconds.

And I began to understand that I was somewhere in the middle. I'm actually an ambivert, and that's OK, too.

It made finding the right partner a bit tricky, though.

I don't know why I was always attracted to extroverted men. No, that's not true. I do know. We all know. They are charming, commanding, open, and confident.

But someone saved me. The man who became my husband turned out to be a true introvert. Strangers don't get him. They think he's shy and nervous or standoffish and aloof. But they don't see what I see.

Here are a few of the things I love about being married to an introvert: