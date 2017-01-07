15 Ways To Stay Connected To Your Long-Distance Tribe

A friend once told me that friendship isn't just measured in time you spend together and that couldn't feel more true. It seems to happen more as we get older: We collect friends who live in different places, or ones who have lived nearby begin to move away. Or maybe you moved somewhere new and are totally homesick for your pals. In either scenario, you're not spending as much time with each other. While having friends in many places isn't inherently bad thing (a perfect excuse to travel), the daily grind can be tough without your tribe. There's nothing more healing than a glass of wine with your closest friends, after all.

Whether you just reunited over the holidays, over the course of a wedding, or haven't reconnected in a while, staying in touch with your tribe can be almost as healing as having them right here. Step 1 is making sure to communicate frequently, and Step 2 is doing so with thoughtfulness. We all know that without purpose, there's nothing more annoying than that group text.

Here are 13 ideas to stay close to your tribe long after you've said goodbye: