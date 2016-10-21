How To Explore Tantra If Your Partner Isn't Interested (Yes, It IS Possible)

Question: Do you think it is OK for someone in a relationship to seek awakening with a [tantric] professional like yourself before sharing that with his or her partner?

To answer your question, I am going to "tell on myself" a little bit. I started studying tantra while I was married. Because this is an issue I personally have experience with, I will share my personal journey with you.

When I started studying tantra, I was so excited about what I was learning and discovering that I extended the invitation to my partner. He, however, wasn't interested. That was his choice—in the same way that studying tantra was mine. But coming from a background of sexual trauma, I knew that sexual healing was crucial for my own path to happiness. It was something I felt I had to pursue, though my partner made a conscious decision to refrain from embarking on that journey with me. Here's how I dealt with it.