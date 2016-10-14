10 Ways To Use The Law Of Attraction To Get Exactly What You Want (In Love & Everything Else)

In this series of articles, I've been examining the breakup of Deidre and Mac—a couple whose relationship ended on the cusp of their wedding. Deidre is understandably devastated. It's been two months since Mac moved out, and Deidre has heard nothing.

One day, she called me in a panic. Deidre had bumped into an old colleague who innocently asked, "When are you and Mac getting married? He's such a great guy!" Deidre felt like she had been punched in the face. Not wanting to cause a scene, she quickly excused herself. In the safety of her apartment, she broke down in tears.

"Breathe deep," I told her. Then, I gave her the advice I give all my clients:

"It's time to raise your vibrational frequency."

The Law of Attraction states the higher your vibrational frequency, the more abundance, happiness, and prosperity flow into your life. By raising her vibrational frequency, Deidre increases her chances for a positive outcome—with or without her ex.