Tantra Might Be The Key To Overcoming Erectile Dysfunction: Here's What You Need To Know

Question:

I've been married for almost 10 years to a wonderful man. Over the last five years, we/he has struggled with medical erectile dysfunction. (I hate those words.) We have tried many ways to continue to enjoy sex — orally, manually, using medication, which sometimes helps for a few minutes but more often does not. I fear that since so much time has passed, anxiety is now adding to the problem. We've discussed him seeing a therapist and perhaps couples counseling, but I can only encourage him. He still has yet to actually make steps to address it.

I've done so much research on how to support him and read so much about how to turn off my longing that I've become almost incapable of having an orgasm — even by myself. I feel like I'm going to implode sometimes, and thoughts of clandestine sex with strangers test my fidelity.

What I can do to calm myself and my jangling desires, ease my frustration, and continue to provide the attention my husband needs to achieve orgasm without becoming resentful or thinking of sex with him as a chore or feeling too guilty to enjoy it? It's tearing me apart in mind, body, and spirit.

I hate the words "erectile dysfunction" too. Doctors are so quick to put labels on issues they can't fix. But, in the world of holistic health, people often have breakthroughs when they try alternative methods.

Your first instinct might be to reach for Viagra or some other erectile "dysfunction" pill. But let me walk you through a few of the holistic checklists that I use with my clients who experience this problem.