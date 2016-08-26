7 Secrets Of Forgiving Even The Deepest Betrayals

If you've ever been deeply hurt by someone, you're most likely walking around with that pain in your body—even if it happened years ago. Time does not heal our wounds on its own, and until we've dealt with them, we store that pain in our bodies. We push it deep down and cover it up with the feel-good distraction of our choosing.

When the heart is broken, our survival instincts tell us to do whatever we can to stop from feeling the pain. When I began to come out of the deep depression from my last breakup, I could feel my entire being wanting to run from the pain. Because I am committed to the process of healing, I knew that running was not an option.

In response to pain, some of us avoid, some of us numb ourselves, some turn on ourselves, and others lash out in anger. Many of us are suffering because we're unwilling to release the pain and forgive. As painful as they are, these experiences can teach us so many things about ourselves—and so can the process of forgiveness.

Here are a few things to remember in your journey toward letting go.