5 Tips For Dealing With Uncertainty In A New Relationship

So, you've been seeing someone for a few weeks and you notice that your new squeeze is behaving differently. You're getting fewer texts; maybe plans are more vague. Naturally, you begin to get anxious. You worry about whether they are still interested in you, or if they just need space. When you're in this uncomfortable situation, what do you do about it?

Although it may seem intuitive to talk about this, I'd caution you to think before you act. Bringing something up this early can send a message to your potential mate that you're anxious about your attachment and might be a high-maintenance person who can't handle having space in a relationship.

Your plan B might be to comb through the person's social media profiles and check for signs of another person in their life. If any evidence is found, you then spend hours moping about the discovery. (Don't.)

The downfall of both of these strategies is that they stem from an inability to deal with uncomfortable feelings. The uncertainty and ambiguity of not knowing where you stand are difficult to handle, and you might think you don't have the capacity to sit back and see what happens next. But you do.

So, here are five tips to help you tolerate discomfort rather than being ruled by it: