7 Myths About Tantra To Stop Believing (From The World's Leading Expert)

Some might talk up their knowledge of tantra. They might try to make it seem as if they have some sort of magical prowess and hype up all the people they have slept with. But they're just misleading people with a false perception of what tantra actually is and what it really promotes.

Whether you're in a monogamous relationship or not, there is nothing casual about this incredibly meaningful practice. Instead, tantra has the sacred ability crack us open—to make us vulnerable with another human being—in such a deeply intimate way that we connect on every level: physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Tantra heats up that frozen part of yourself—the part that's scared of living in Technicolor.

It transforms that part of you that shies away from trying new things that intrigue you or spark your imagination. It breaks through the emotional and psychological walls that stop us from experiencing what we truly want, which is authenticity in our relationships and in ourselves.

Tantra is love—true love for ourselves and others. It awakens the feminine Shakti life force that is inside every woman. Shakti is what makes us glow. It's the inner fire that attracts good people, energy, and opportunities to help us reach our highest potential.