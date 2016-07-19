9 Celebs Who Swear By The Healing Effects Of Crystals

The legendary singer says crystals have helped her with her stage fright. According to The Sun, she said, "I was so nervous about my comeback show and I was panicking. I was out of practice and I was busy being a Mum.

"But it was one of the best shows I've ever done and I had these bloody crystals in my hand."

But she lost her crystals before the Grammys, where technical issues plagued her performance.

"Then the Grammys came and I lost my f**king crystals!" she explained. "I had a gig two or three days before them and I think I left them at this venue.

"It turned out to be the worst, most disastrous performance that I have ever done. Well, apart from one really early on when I was doing a gig in Angel and I got so drunk I fell off my chair. But I got some new crystals now and everything's been going well."

Describing herself as a "hippie," Adele added that she now meditates before concerts so that she's "in the zone."

"I mean literally I'm turning into a walking cliche but I’m proud of it—if it means my shows are good then I don't mind," she said.