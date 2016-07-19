mindbodygreen

Dismiss

9 Celebs Who Swear By The Healing Effects Of Crystals

Emi Boscamp
MBG Editorial By Emi Boscamp

Photo by Getty

Crystals have been used for their powerful energetic healing properties since ancient times—but they haven't made it to the mainstream until recently.

When Stevie Nicks sang about seeing "crystal visions" in Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit "Dreams," she helped inspire the L.A. stereotype of a New Age "witchy" woman who wouldn't dare leave the house without her cleansing quartz.

Photo: Stocksy

But now, obviously, crystals are no longer just some "Hollyweird" accessory. Thanks to healers, gallerists, designers, and collectors, they're practically commonplace. It's no longer the woo-woo celebrities turning to crystals for their healing powers—it's, like, all of them.

"Really?" you ask. "Like who?"

Well, thanks for asking, because we just so happen to have a list of the crystal-crazed celebs:

Article continues below

Adele

Photo: Getty

The legendary singer says crystals have helped her with her stage fright. According to The Sun, she said, "I was so nervous about my comeback show and I was panicking. I was out of practice and I was busy being a Mum.

"But it was one of the best shows I've ever done and I had these bloody crystals in my hand."

But she lost her crystals before the Grammys, where technical issues plagued her performance.

"Then the Grammys came and I lost my f**king crystals!" she explained. "I had a gig two or three days before them and I think I left them at this venue.

"It turned out to be the worst, most disastrous performance that I have ever done. Well, apart from one really early on when I was doing a gig in Angel and I got so drunk I fell off my chair. But I got some new crystals now and everything's been going well."

Describing herself as a "hippie," Adele added that she now meditates before concerts so that she's "in the zone."

"I mean literally I'm turning into a walking cliche but I’m proud of it—if it means my shows are good then I don't mind," she said.

Kylie Jenner

Photo: Getty

A couple of months ago, the social media star (aka King Kylie) shared an image of massive crystals larger than both of her feet, acquiring over 794,000 likes.

Article continues below

Victoria Beckham

Photo: Getty

The ex–Spice Girl confessed to having a secret spiritual side, telling People she "believes in karma."

"I collect crystals and place them around my home and office to create positive energy," she added.

According to the Daily Mail, Beckham uses crystals backstage at her fashion shows, specifically pink quartz and black tourmaline.

"If I told you my backstage rituals, and was honest you would think I was a little weird. I carry my crystals with me which some people might think as odd but it works for us."

Katy Perry

Photo: Getty

The singer apparently learned about crystal healing from Madonna, who Perry says gave her the number of a crystal healer after the singer's public breakup with musician John Mayer in 2014.

"I don't stay single for long," Perry told Cosmopolitan. "I carry a lot of rose quartz, which attracts the male. Maybe I need to calm it down with the amethyst."

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian

Photo: Getty

While taping Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe was photographed crystal shopping in Hollywood. (Does she call them "krystals"?)

Miranda Kerr

Photo: Getty

In a Twitter takeover with Australian Vogue, the Australian model revealed that she filters all her skin care products through rose quartz "to give the vibration of self-love." She also said that she has crystals all over her house, including rose quartz and amethyst, and carries a "crystal wand" in her purse.

"My crystal wand is incredibly special to me, and is one of my most cherished items," Kerr writes on the KORA blog. "It's made of Clear Quartz and is studded with Rose Quartz. Clear Quartz is a great stone for gathering, directing and transmitting energy ... it can also transform negative energy into positive energy, and Rose Quartz is a wonderful stone to heal and protect the heart, balance emotions, release stress and tension, and encourage love and self-esteem.

"Crystals can be used in many different methods of healing. In addition to using on a specific area of the body, or ... to locate blockages to cleanse and heal them, they can also be used in massage.

"Massaging the body with a crystal helps to release tension from the body, while at the same time the stone's healing energy is transferred to the body. I hold my crystal during meditation, prayer, deep belly breathing ... I also sleep with it nearby so I'm constantly receiving its special healing energies."

Article continues below

Cara Delevingne

Photo: Getty

The British fashion model (and central member of T. Swift's squad) reportedly stocks up on crystals at Spellbound Sky. Other shop frequenters include Brooke Candy, Angelyne, and Alexa Chung.

Kate Hudson

Photo: Getty

The actress told Marie Claire that she keeps "A crystal bowl filled with rose quartz heart crystals that my mom gave me for Mother's Day one year" on her nightstand.

Article continues below

Lena Dunham

Photo: Getty

The jewelry designer Adina Mills has been crafting her chunky geode cocktail rings and crystal-wand power pendants for years in a studio in the Mojave Desert, and the Girls star is one of her biggest fans.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Emi Boscamp
Emi Boscamp MBG Editorial
Emi Boscamp received a BA in English and minors in Spanish and Art History from Cornell University. She's a writer living in Manhattan and enjoys cooking, eating, traveling, and writing...

More On This Topic

Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM
Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
$49.99

The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy

With Shawn Stevenson
The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25945/9-celebs-who-swear-by-the-healing-effects-of-crystals.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!